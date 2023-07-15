Previous
Barbers by gaillambert
Photo 543

Barbers

It was, actually very busy but these were chairs left empty, leaving me and my camera!
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Very nice subject. So clean and sharp.
July 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise