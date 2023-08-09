Previous
The sun shines out of his…😂 by gaillambert
Photo 568

The sun shines out of his…😂

9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Steve Chappell ace
Lol, funny caption. Beautiful capture
August 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise