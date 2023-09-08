Previous
Mad dog by gaillambert
So many photos I had to choose from today. Did a very familiar, early dog walk, which looked nothing like the familiar walk I’m used to. Found a field of sunflowers and a donkey. But this is one of my faves, Mabel loving life!
Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Mags ace
LOL! That's just too cute!
September 8th, 2023  
