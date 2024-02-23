Sign up
Photo 757
Light is everything
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
4
2
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
5
4
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
23rd February 2024 4:49pm
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful!
February 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Fabulous moment of light!
February 23rd, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Very cool
February 24th, 2024
Christina
ace
Yes it is - fabulous shot
February 24th, 2024
