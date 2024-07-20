Sign up
Photo 3227
To the Stars and Beyond
Just a whimsical one for today, with a morning glory vine growing up and over a rust, star shaped garden stake.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
rust
,
star
,
morning-glory
