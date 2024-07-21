Previous
Nibbling on Magnolia Leaves by gardencat
Nibbling on Magnolia Leaves

I did some pruning a few days ago and left some of the magnolia branches on the patio for a few days, before getting them bundled. It seems that the rabbits like their magnolia leaves slightly dried out.
Joanne Diochon

Beverley ace
Sooo cute…
July 21st, 2024  
