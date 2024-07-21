Sign up
Previous
Photo 3228
Nibbling on Magnolia Leaves
I did some pruning a few days ago and left some of the magnolia branches on the patio for a few days, before getting them bundled. It seems that the rabbits like their magnolia leaves slightly dried out.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
1
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th July 2024 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
rabbit
,
patio
,
magnolia
Beverley
ace
Sooo cute…
July 21st, 2024
