Waking Fox by gardencat
Waking Fox

Yesterday, after the painters and plasterers, left for the day I went out in the garden for a bit and look who I found sleeping at the back of a flower bed? I'm kicking myself for not giving a bit more room at the top of his ear.
Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful capture!! It's all about those eyes...I'm pretty sure nobody will notice the ears! :)
July 30th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
Gorgeous!
July 30th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Exquisite capture big FAV!
July 30th, 2024  
