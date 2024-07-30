Sign up
Previous
Photo 3235
Waking Fox
Yesterday, after the painters and plasterers, left for the day I went out in the garden for a bit and look who I found sleeping at the back of a flower bed? I'm kicking myself for not giving a bit more room at the top of his ear.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3235
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
29th July 2024 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
fox
,
nap
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful capture!! It's all about those eyes...I'm pretty sure nobody will notice the ears! :)
July 30th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
Gorgeous!
July 30th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Exquisite capture big FAV!
July 30th, 2024
