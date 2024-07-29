Previous
More Tiny Roses by gardencat
Still filling in a few missed days, this time with another shot of the second flush on my bush of tiny roses.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Dave ace
Beautiful focus
July 31st, 2024  
