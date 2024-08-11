Sign up
Previous
Photo 3249
Splash!
Just a fun one. the bowl makes me think of Guesnsey cows.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
2
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
milk
,
berries
,
splash
,
abstractaug2024
Beverley
ace
Great fun
August 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fun result
August 11th, 2024
