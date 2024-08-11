Previous
Splash! by gardencat
Splash!

Just a fun one. the bowl makes me think of Guesnsey cows.
11th August 2024

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beverley ace
Great fun
August 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fun result
August 11th, 2024  
