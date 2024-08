Big Flower, Small Bee

Yesterday, I visited a different park. This one is a lot more formal than the one near my house that I usually visit, with a rose garden, a lot of manicured flower beds, and a great variety of different kinds of plants. It also had a lot of insect activity with bees and butterflies flitting all around. One cluster of huge Black-eyed Susans seemed to be particularly attractive to bees of several different kinds and sizes.