Photo 3282
Rose Hip Bounty
Lots of rose hips on my Eglantine rose bush this year.
19th September 2024
19th Sep 24
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4257
photos
104
followers
49
following
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th September 2024 9:49am
Tags
fall
,
rose
,
bush
,
rose-hips
Dave
ace
Beautiful edit for a beautiful image.
September 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful image with a Vermeer feel
September 21st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
September 21st, 2024
