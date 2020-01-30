Sign up
Photo 682
Cactus
This cactus photo was taken with the Lensbaby Sweet 50 I recently purchased. I will definitely be spending plenty of time experimenting with this lens . . . a lot of fun to shoot with but also quite challenging.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Gayle
ace
@gaylewood
Year Two Update - March, 2017 - It took me a bit longer than a year to reach photo number 365 because I had to...
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
cactus
,
macro
,
lensbaby
,
spiky
,
sweet 50
amyK
ace
Looks good! Nice close up.
January 30th, 2020
