Cactus by gaylewood
Cactus

This cactus photo was taken with the Lensbaby Sweet 50 I recently purchased. I will definitely be spending plenty of time experimenting with this lens . . . a lot of fun to shoot with but also quite challenging.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Gayle

@gaylewood
Year Two Update - March, 2017 - It took me a bit longer than a year to reach photo number 365 because I had to...
amyK ace
Looks good! Nice close up.
January 30th, 2020  
