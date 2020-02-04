Previous
Next
Cushion Pompon by gaylewood
Photo 683

Cushion Pompon

Here is another photo taken with my Lensbaby Sweet 50.

I'm not sure why the "Taken" information isn't showing but I took this photo yesterday, February 3rd. :-)
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Gayle

ace
@gaylewood
Year Two Update - March, 2017 - It took me a bit longer than a year to reach photo number 365 because I had to...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise