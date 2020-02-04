Sign up
Photo 683
Cushion Pompon
Here is another photo taken with my Lensbaby Sweet 50.
I'm not sure why the "Taken" information isn't showing but I took this photo yesterday, February 3rd. :-)
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Gayle
ace
@gaylewood
Year Two Update - March, 2017 - It took me a bit longer than a year to reach photo number 365 because I had to...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
lensbaby
,
sweet 50
