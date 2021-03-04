Previous
Judge for yourself by gbeauchamp
63 / 365

Judge for yourself

The Judge Business School in Cambridge is housed in the old Addenbrooke's Hospital. The building was converted by British architect John Outram in 1995. It's one of my favourite buildings in the city.
4th March 2021

Guy

@gbeauchamp





Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I can see why! Great image of a stunning building. Love the choice of a night shot.
March 4th, 2021  
