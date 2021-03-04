Sign up
Previous
Next
63 / 365
Judge for yourself
The Judge Business School in Cambridge is housed in the old Addenbrooke's Hospital. The building was converted by British architect John Outram in 1995. It's one of my favourite buildings in the city.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
1
0
Guy
@gbeauchamp
Based just outside Cambridge, UK. It's not hugely interesting outside the city, and I work from home, so a photo a day will be a...
63
photos
25
followers
10
following
17% complete
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th March 2021 9:33pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
architecture
,
cambridge
,
university
LManning (Laura)
ace
I can see why! Great image of a stunning building. Love the choice of a night shot.
March 4th, 2021
