Lone Paddler

Even in early March this stretch of water under Cambridge's version of the Bridge of Sighs should be busy with hardy punters pushing their way by the "Backs" of the colleges along the River Cam. Because of lockdown however, the punts are out of action leaving a handful of paddlers to enjoy the river in peace. Peaceful except for having to keep a wide berth around the banks of Trinity College where they had found a hand grenade.