Thaw

If there comes a little thaw, still the air is chill and raw.

Here and there a patch of snow, dirtier than the ground below,

dribbles down a marshy flood; ankle-deep you stick in mud

in the meadows while you sing, "This is Spring."



— C. P. Cranch



Yes, it is slushy, wet and yuck, but Spring is on it's way!!!