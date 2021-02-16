Sign up
47 / 365
Real snowy snowdrops dripping into spring
Thaw is really hard at work, but we had so much snow and ice that there's still a fair bit left. Sun is hard at work and temperatures are almost 10 degrees above freezing.
So, spring is coming!
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Geertje K.
ace
@geertje
It's 2021 now and I started another year, my third. Something to keep the creative juices flowing... I have two kids, a boy and a girl,and...
957
photos
50
followers
70
following
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Tags
snow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
thaw
,
snowdrops
katy
ace
So beautiful against that snowy backdrop!
February 16th, 2021
