Real snowy snowdrops dripping into spring by geertje
Real snowy snowdrops dripping into spring

Thaw is really hard at work, but we had so much snow and ice that there's still a fair bit left. Sun is hard at work and temperatures are almost 10 degrees above freezing.
So, spring is coming!
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Geertje K.

It's 2021 now and I started another year, my third. Something to keep the creative juices flowing... I have two kids, a boy and a girl,and...
katy ace
So beautiful against that snowy backdrop!
February 16th, 2021  
