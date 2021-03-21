Previous
Every day beachday by geertje
75 / 365

Every day beachday

Today was very windy and cold, but the kids chose the beach for our outside activity. So we went...
At the end feet were wet, cheeks cold and smiles were so big! It was great fun.
Geertje K.

@geertje
It's 2021 now and I started another year, my third. Something to keep the creative juices flowing... I have two kids, a boy and a girl,and...
