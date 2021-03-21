Sign up
75 / 365
Every day beachday
Today was very windy and cold, but the kids chose the beach for our outside activity. So we went...
At the end feet were wet, cheeks cold and smiles were so big! It was great fun.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Geertje K.
ace
@geertje
It's 2021 now and I started another year, my third. Something to keep the creative juices flowing... I have two kids, a boy and a girl,and...
Photo Details
Album
365 - Third Year
Camera
AC2003
Taken
21st March 2021 3:11pm
Tags
sand
,
water
,
beach
,
spring
,
wind
