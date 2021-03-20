Peddling away

Previous
by geertje
Me and the kids were cleaning up nature as it was national cleaning day. And this seal was observing us along the way. I wasn't too happy with him (or her) coming to close, so we walked a bit further. But not before I took a shot
20th March 2021

Geertje K.

@geertje
It's 2021 now and I started another year, my third. Something to keep the creative juices flowing... I have two kids, a boy and a girl,and...
