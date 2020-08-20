Sign up
Photo 1394
Attracted to the Sunny Color
"Everyone is like a butterfly, they start out ugly and awkward and then morph into beautiful graceful butterflies that everyone loves." ~ Drew Barrymore
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2481
photos
105
followers
136
following
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th August 2020 12:26pm
Tags
flower
,
butterfly
,
zinnia
