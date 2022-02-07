Previous
Feb 7 Blue Heron hunkered down in rain IMG_5240 by georgegailmcdowellcom
Feb 7 Blue Heron hunkered down in rain IMG_5240

Another odd day for Charlotte, rain and sleet mix this morning with a cold rain almost all day. Several Blue Herons just holding off until the rain and wind slack off.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
