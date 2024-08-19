Previous
August 19 Blue Heron Stalking IMG_1293AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 550

August 19 Blue Heron Stalking IMG_1293AA

This Blue Heron is beginning its fishing for the day. For me, the capture of the feet in the weeds, feathering and a determined look, are what brought me to like this photo.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
