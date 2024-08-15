Previous
August 15 Hawk Flying Low IMG_1283 1 by georgegailmcdowellcom
August 15 Hawk Flying Low IMG_1283 1

When I glanced out the back window, I caught some movement in the trees. As I set up my camera this hawk flew across low to the ground. Right place-right time.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
vaidas
Great shot
August 16th, 2024  
