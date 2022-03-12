Previous
March 12 played Pebble Beach at Scott Dirkschneider's IMG_6564 by georgegailmcdowellcom
March 12 played Pebble Beach at Scott Dirkschneider's IMG_6564

First time I could finish 18 holes in 3 years. Shot a 95 according to the simulator. Played with Scott, Johnny Rags and Mark Landseidel.
Big George

