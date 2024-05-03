Sign up
May 3 Heron Over Small Pond IMG_9479AAA
While watching this Blue Heron fish and move on the bank, I noticed it bent its legs signaling starting to fly. I was able to get the focus right and was rewarded with detail using my Tamron 150-600 at full 600 from about100 yards away.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
3rd May 2024 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
