May 3 Heron Over Small Pond IMG_9479AAA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 509

May 3 Heron Over Small Pond IMG_9479AAA

While watching this Blue Heron fish and move on the bank, I noticed it bent its legs signaling starting to fly. I was able to get the focus right and was rewarded with detail using my Tamron 150-600 at full 600 from about100 yards away.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
