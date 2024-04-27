Previous
April 27 Heron Taking Flight Over Reflection IMG_9336AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
April 27 Heron Taking Flight Over Reflection IMG_9336AA

One of the fun things about our deck overlooking two ponds are photos that show reflections. This Blue Heron is about to take flight and its reflection on the pollen covered water is a real treat.
