March 19 MGA Opening Day event IMG_6575

This was a scramble format. Was the D player and had a ball. Kinda wore me out but almost had a hole in one on 17 and chipped from 70 yards to about 6 inches on 6. John Wells said some nice words as he introduced me to the 104 participants as the founding President of the MGA. Best advertising one could hope for. Steve L will be ready to list April/May. Great Day overall.