Previous
Next
May 15 Cardinal Does Not Look Happy With Me IMG_6268A by georgegailmcdowellcom
111 / 365

May 15 Cardinal Does Not Look Happy With Me IMG_6268A

Cardinals are so difficult to shoot because they always seen so fidgitey. This one was about 9:00 AM in the beautiful morning light and despite looking straight at me, kept calling out.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise