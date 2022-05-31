Sign up
123 / 365
May 31 Green Heron taking flightIMG_6465A
This was only my second sighting of a Green Heron and I just picked up the camera and was focusing when it started flying from the bridge. Was happy with the content and sharpness.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
31st May 2022 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
