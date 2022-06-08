Previous
June 8 Ripples caused by geese on the big pond IMG_6524A by georgegailmcdowellcom
129 / 365

June 8 Ripples caused by geese on the big pond IMG_6524A

This pic had so much promise with the Canadian Geese cutting their way through the big pond. Happy with the ripple effect but not the geese.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
