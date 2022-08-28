Previous
Aug 28 A hawk flew into these rocks IMG_7254 by georgegailmcdowellcom
Aug 28 A hawk flew into these rocks IMG_7254

The hawk was obviously taking the back door into the shallow pool below the golf bridge where young fish feed. Can't see the hawk as the rocks serve as protection.
