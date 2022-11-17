Previous
Nov 17 Crow Looking Left IMG_8204A by georgegailmcdowellcom
233 / 365

Nov 17 Crow Looking Left IMG_8204A

What a strange set of behavior from a flock of crows. About a dozen fly from the tall pine behind our house, fly down to the golf cart path and starting walking the path. This crow is taking a step and has something stuck to its mouth. Strange!
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
