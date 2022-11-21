Previous
Nov 21 Canadian Geese Are Back
237 / 365

Nov 21 Canadian Geese Are Back IMG_8416

Here is a small flock of Canadians taking a break for lunch. Oh Yeah, they eat all the time! Not sure it is a good thing to have them back in such large numbers.
21st November 2022

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
