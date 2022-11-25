Previous
Nov 25 Blue Heron Taking Flight IMG_8496AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
241 / 365

Nov 25 Blue Heron Taking Flight IMG_8496AA

This Blue Heron was walking near the golf path and I followed him as I thought he would bolt when the golfers came by. Sure enough he did. I have to do more research on capturing these pics as I would like it to be sharper.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
