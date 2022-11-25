Sign up
Nov 25 Blue Heron Taking Flight IMG_8496AA
This Blue Heron was walking near the golf path and I followed him as I thought he would bolt when the golfers came by. Sure enough he did. I have to do more research on capturing these pics as I would like it to be sharper.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
25th November 2022 2:30pm
