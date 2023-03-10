Previous
Mar 10 Blue Heron On Rocks with Reflection IMG_2087A by georgegailmcdowellcom
Mar 10 Blue Heron On Rocks with Reflection IMG_2087A

This pic came on a calm beautiful day with little wildlife movement. I actually did not see the Blue Heron at first but I was drawn to the wonderful reflection on the calm water.
Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
