Mar 14 Cardinal Side and Eyes IMG_2264 by georgegailmcdowellcom
Mar 14 Cardinal Side and Eyes IMG_2264

I like this pic because it is an unusual pose. This Cardinal looks very comfortable and I love the eye contact.Kind of a new beginning as the buds are just coming out.
Big George

