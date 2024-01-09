Previous
Jan 9 Cardinal On Trimmed Hedge IMG_6954AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 450

Jan 9 Cardinal On Trimmed Hedge IMG_6954AA

The hedges were trimmed back to reduce flying insects on our decks. The Downside is that the deer lost some cover. The Upside is that more bird species are now visible. This Cardinal is a great example.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise