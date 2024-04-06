Previous
April 6 Cormorant With Detail
April 6 Cormorant With Detail IMG_8917AAA

Although the wildlife has slowed on both ponds, I was finally able to capture this Cormorant. It was close to shore and I anticipated where it would come up for air.
6th April 2024

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
