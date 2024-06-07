Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 530
June 7 Swan Chasing Canadian Is Scared 16 IMG_0116AAA
This photo begs a question. Is the White Swan Chasing the Canadian Goose OR is the Goose luring the Swan away from its chicks?
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Big George
ace
@georgegailmcdowellcom
530
photos
1
followers
0
following
145% complete
View this month »
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
7th June 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close