June 7 Swan Chasing Canadian Is Scared
Photo 530

June 7 Swan Chasing Canadian Is Scared 16 IMG_0116AAA

This photo begs a question. Is the White Swan Chasing the Canadian Goose OR is the Goose luring the Swan away from its chicks?
7th June 2024

