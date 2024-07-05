Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 543
July 5 Heron With Great Reflection IMG_1199AAAA
One of the disadvantages to early morning photos is the intense glare on the subject. The big advantage is that with water photos, you get great reflections.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Big George
ace
@georgegailmcdowellcom
543
photos
1
followers
0
following
148% complete
View this month »
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
5th July 2024 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close