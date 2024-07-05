July 5 Heron With Great Reflection IMG_1199AAAA

Previous
July 5 Heron With Great Reflection
July 5 Heron With Great Reflection

One of the disadvantages to early morning photos is the intense glare on the subject. The big advantage is that with water photos, you get great reflections.
Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
