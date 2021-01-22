Sign up
Opposite
This is my entry for this week's five plus two theme,enemy
I wanted to portray how different ,feelings can be,between people thus portraying an enemy.
I will propably give it another shot tomorrow as i have one more idea in mind.
Important note-both hands in this picture are mine,so it is a self-portrait :P
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd January 2021 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
hand
,
feelings
,
enemy
,
fiveplustwo-enemy
