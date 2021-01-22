Previous
Opposite by gerry13
45 / 365

Opposite

This is my entry for this week's five plus two theme,enemy

I wanted to portray how different ,feelings can be,between people thus portraying an enemy.
I will propably give it another shot tomorrow as i have one more idea in mind.

Important note-both hands in this picture are mine,so it is a self-portrait :P
22nd January 2021

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
12% complete

Photo Details

