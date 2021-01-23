Sign up
There Is Only One Enemy
...And that's no other but ourselves!
That's my 2nd entry for this week's 5+2 selfportraits theme which is "enemy"
It took a bit of trying to create and just like so many other times,i had something different in mind,but when you start working on it,you eventually get something different.
Nonetheless,i had a creative,b&w week photographing for the get-pushed and 5+2 challenges :)
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Tags
self-portrait
,
b&w
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-enemy
Wendy
ace
This may not have been what you intended but it has certainly worked out well!
Both selfies are excellent ... and you did a great job of combining them.
January 23rd, 2021
