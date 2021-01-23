Previous
There Is Only One Enemy by gerry13
There Is Only One Enemy

...And that's no other but ourselves!

That's my 2nd entry for this week's 5+2 selfportraits theme which is "enemy"

It took a bit of trying to create and just like so many other times,i had something different in mind,but when you start working on it,you eventually get something different.

Nonetheless,i had a creative,b&w week photographing for the get-pushed and 5+2 challenges :)
Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Wendy ace
This may not have been what you intended but it has certainly worked out well!
Both selfies are excellent ... and you did a great job of combining them.
January 23rd, 2021  
