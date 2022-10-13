Previous
Next
Tasha Layton opens for Danny Gokey by ggshearron
Photo 1276

Tasha Layton opens for Danny Gokey

We went to a Danny Gokey concert tonight, and I liked the lights on this set, so I took this one with my iPhone11 Pro. Me likey.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
October 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise