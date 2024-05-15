Sign up
Previous
Photo 1833
Columbus Mural Art
15th May 2024
15th May 24
3
2
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
10th May 2024 12:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
street
,
photography
,
mural
,
art
,
urban
Shutterbug
ace
The eyes seem strange, but I really love the vibrant colors.
May 16th, 2024
Rick
ace
Cool.
May 16th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@shutterbug49
Oh…the eyes ARE strange, but I agree with you on the rest of the image. ;)
May 16th, 2024
