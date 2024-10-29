Sign up
Photo 1994
Necessary evil
Man fills up his gas tank at the local BP gas station, one of the mundane weekly tasks we can all relate to.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
2
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3799
photos
106
followers
52
following
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
12th October 2024 12:58pm
Tags
street
,
photography
,
gas
,
station
Corinne C
ace
A great perspective of these identical pumps
October 30th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@corinnec
👍👍
October 30th, 2024
