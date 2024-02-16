Sign up
Photo 1746
Proudly flying our national flag
Over the courthouse in Newark, Oh.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
0
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
Views
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd February 2024 3:54am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
flag
,
newark
,
usa
,
clock
,
gold
,
architecture
,
tower
,
ohio
,
century
,
19th
