Pretty feet by ggshearron
Photo 1896

Pretty feet

I ain't gonna lie, I like me some pretty toes & feet! These are the feet of a woman that was part of a duo I went to see recently. Her voice was amazing, as golden as those shoes she is wearing.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Peter Dulis ace
nice
July 19th, 2024  
