Previous
Photo 1938
Signs of fall from our deck
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
2
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
3735
photos
103
followers
49
following
530% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
31st August 2024 7:22am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
color
,
clouds
,
fall
,
deck
Danette Thompson
ace
I can feel it!
September 2nd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful view!
September 2nd, 2024
