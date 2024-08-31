Sign up
Previous
Photo 1937
Leatherlips rises!!
A monument to a Native American leader who was known for never breaking a promise and met his end after signing a deal with white settlers.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
3
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Tags
native
,
american
,
stone
,
art
,
statue
,
ohio
,
powell
,
leatherlips
Dorothy
ace
Never heard of him so looked him up. Evidently his brother had him killed because he was too friendly with white settlers and witchcraft!
August 31st, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@illinilass
yep, that sounds about right ...... he got a little "ahead' of himself
August 31st, 2024
carol white
ace
An interesting statue
August 31st, 2024
