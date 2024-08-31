Previous
Leatherlips rises!! by ggshearron
Photo 1937

Leatherlips rises!!

A monument to a Native American leader who was known for never breaking a promise and met his end after signing a deal with white settlers.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Dorothy ace
Never heard of him so looked him up. Evidently his brother had him killed because he was too friendly with white settlers and witchcraft!
August 31st, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@illinilass yep, that sounds about right ...... he got a little "ahead' of himself
August 31st, 2024  
carol white ace
An interesting statue
August 31st, 2024  
