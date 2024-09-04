Sign up
Previous
Photo 1941
Another image of the building formerly known as the Holmes Hotel, this time in blue hour.
I am absolutely hooked on shooting this building, been doing it for at least 13 years!
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3739
photos
103
followers
49
following
531% complete
View this month »
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
Latest from all albums
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
301
1940
1941
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
2nd September 2024 5:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
street
,
photography
,
hotel
,
architecture
,
hour
,
corner
,
ohio
,
uptown
,
westerville
